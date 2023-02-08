Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These are most earthquake-prone cities in India. Check list

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:18 AM IST

While Turkey’s Anatolian plate makes it one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world, in the Indian subcontinent, the entire Himalayan belt is also considered prone to great earthquakes of magnitude exceeding 8.0.

People walk amid rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.(REUTERS/ image for representation)
ByNisha Anand

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey, Syria which occurred on Monday following a 100-km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates put much spotlight on matters concerning international preparedness on risk management during such disasters, research and development funds, knowledge gaps among other things as the world witnesses the devastating impact of the quake in that has killed nearly 8,000 people so far.

While Turkey’s Anatolian plate makes it one of the most earthquake-prone zones in the world, in the Indian subcontinent, the entire Himalayan belt is also considered prone to great earthquakes of magnitude exceeding 8.0, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) explained.

As much as 59% of India’s land mass is prone to earthquakes of different intensities. As per the seismic zoning map, the country is divided into four seismic zones in which zone V is the most vulnerable while zone II is the least. Nearly 11% of the country falls in zone V, while 18% in zone IV, 30% in zone III and remaining in zone II.

As per a 2021 government report on seismic mapping of India, these Indian cities lie in the highest seismic zone V:

Bhuj, Gujarat
Darbhanga, Bihar
Guwahati, Assam
Imphal, Manipur
Jorhat, Assam
Kohima, Nagaland
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
Sadiya, Assam
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Tezpur, Assam

The National Centre for Seismology under the ministry of Earth sciences is India’s nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity, having 115 observatories spread across the country, the report said. The seismic micronisation of the cities is based on factors such as population to mitigate the earthquake impact better.

