These items are exempted from GST when sold loose. Check full list

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday exempted all items when sold loose and not pre-packed or pre-labelled, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.“The @GST_Council has exempt from GST, all items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled. They will not attract any GST. The decision is of the @GST_Council and no one member,” Sitharaman, who is the chairperson of the GST council said.Here is a list of the items which have been exempted from the GST when sold loose.

PRODUCTS EXEMPTED FROM GST WHEN SOLD LOOSE PULSES WHEAT RYE OATS MAIZE RICE FLOUR SUJI BESAN PUFFED RICE CURD/L.ASSI

In a thread, the finance minister also tweeted that there were misconceptions over the imposition of GST on specified food items like pulses, cereals, flour etc.

“This was a unanimous decision by the GST Council. All states were present in GST Council when this issue was presented by the Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation in the 47th meeting held in Chandigarh on Jun 28, 2022,” Sitharaman tweeted.

“All States, including non-BJP States (Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala) agreed with the decision. This decision of the GST Council is yet again by consensus,” she added.

“Further, the GoM that recommended these changes was composed of members from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa & Bihar and was headed by CM of Karnataka. It carefully considered this proposal, taking into account the tax leakage,” the minister said.

