These states have reopened schools from February

Schools across five states resumed classes for junior students from Monday after authorities decided to reopen schools amid the improving coronavirus pandemic situation across the country. Schools were closed after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While several restrictions were eased in different ‘unlock’ phases, educational institutions remain closed. According to the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), states could take a call on reopening schools in phases and several states decided to reopen schools after the guidelines.

Last week, schools for Classes 9 and 11 were reopened in Delhi. The government had earlier allowed reopening schools for the students of Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Schools will also reopen for students of Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 and for students of Classes 1-5 from March 1.

Here’s a list of states that reopened schools from February 8:

Bihar

The Bihar government announced that the schools for Classes 6 to 8 in the state will reopen from February 8. Earlier, Bihar schools reopened Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance and colleges too, resumed physical classes for final year students.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan for students of Classes 6 to 8 reopened from February 8. Classes also resumed for first and second-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government ordered schools to resume offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 11 from February 8. The government has also decided that if the number of students attending the classes is high, sessions will be held in two shifts.

Odisha

The Odisha government reopened schools for the students of Classes 9 to 11 from February 8. Odisha has also been conducting offline classes for students of 10 and 12 for a month. Classes will be held between 8.30am and 10.30am six days a week from February 8 to April 30.

Tamil Nadu

Classes for Classes 9 and 11 in Tamil Nadu resumed on February 8. Colleges and universities in the state have also been reopened for undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON