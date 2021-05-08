These states in India are under Covid-19 lockdown: Check complete list

As the nation is grappling with the deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), several states have imposed lockdown or lockdown-like curbs to contain the spread of the virus.

India on Saturday logged 401,078 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to over 21.8 million, according to the Union health ministry. As many as 4,187 people have died due to the disease and the toll has now climbed to 238,270.

Many states have already imposed their own measures to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed by several states:

1. Delhi--Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown till May 10. Delhi is under lockdown since April 19.

2. Maharashtra—The western state is under lockdown-like curbs till May 15 amid the Covid-19 crisis. The decision of extension of restrictions was taken by the state cabinet on April 28.

3. West Bengal--The West Bengal government has imposed additional curbs to restrict the spread of Covid-19. The number of guests at weddings has been restricted to 50. All shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed from May 7. The local train services have also been suspended in the state.

4. Uttar Pradesh--The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its weekend lockdown and has imposed corona curfew till May 10. This includes Noida and Greater Noida area and an e-pass is necessary for movement within the state.

5. Haryana--Haryana is under a seven-day-long lockdown till May 10. E-pass is required for traffic movement.

6. Bihar--The Bihar government has announced to impose lockdown in the state till May 15 after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials. Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had imposed a night curfew from 9pm to 5am across the state till May 15.

7. Odisha--The Odisha government has imposed a 14-day complete lockdown in the state from May 5. The total lockdown in Odisha will be in place till May 19.

8. Jharkhand-The Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13.

9. Madhya Pradesh--Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a strict 'Janata Curfew' will be imposed across the state till May 15. Due to the weekend lockdown already in place, the lockdown will remain till May 17 at 6am.

10.Himachal Pradesh--The Himachal Pradesh government is under a 10-day curfew till 6am of May 17. "There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May 2021. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 disease," the state government has said in a release.

11.Andhra Pradesh--The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a state-wide curfew till May 18. As per the order signed by principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, the curfew will be in place from 12 noon till 6am.

