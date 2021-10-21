Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

These states, UTs have vaccinated its adults with at least one dose. Check list

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were the five states which administered the highest number of doses.
Students get their vaccine jabs at Dnyanasadhana College in Maharashtra's Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Union health ministry on Thursday said nine states and Union Territories administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the eligible population. It said that at least 31% of the nation's adults have been administered with both doses.

The data from the Co-WIN portal highlighted that over 700 million vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 290 million vaccine doses were administered as the second dose in the country.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were the five states which administered the highest number of doses. The states and Union Territories which have vaccinated all of its eligible population with at least one dose are - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated citizens on achieving the milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses. He said that this feat was achievable due to efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mandaviya also called the Prime Minister a ‘visionary’.

RELATED STORIES

“After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against Covid-19,” Mandaviya said. He said that states and Union Territories were provided with more than 1.03 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The health ministry also said that 108.5 million unutilised Covid-19 doses are still available with states and Union Territories.

India achieved the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark in 279 days. The vaccination drive began with healthcare workers on January 16and was extended to other age groups gradually in the next few months. The vaccination for people above the age of eighteen years began from May 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

