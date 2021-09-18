These symptoms need immediate attention if occurring within 20 days of vaccination

The Central government has listed some post-vaccination symptoms that may require immediate attention. While tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea are some of the common side effects after vaccination, some symptoms, in rare cases, can be a cause of concern.

Common side effects may affect the ability to do common activities but they disappear after few days. However, some side effects can be life-threatening such as blood clots, as was reported in few cases after administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cases of cardiac myocarditis have also been reported among adolescent boys who were administered with mRNA technology-based Pfizer vaccine. But the vaccine is yet to be approved for use in India.

On Saturday, the ministry of information and broadcasting shared a graphic on social media, suggesting people immediately consult a doctor if those symptoms occur within 20 days of administration of any vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Here’s the list of symptoms within 20 days of vaccination that may require immediate attention:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Vomiting or persistent abdominal pain

Blurred vision or pain in the eyes

Severe or persistent headache

Weakness in any body part

Seizures

Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet

Meanwhile, India has reached the milestone of administering 80 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a day after it achieved the extraordinary feat of administering over 2.5 crore shots in a single day. The government noted that the single-day vaccination numbers were around equal to the entire population of Australia, two-thirds the population of Canada, and five times the entire population of New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded everyone involved in the remarkable feat, saying “every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers.”

“Countless individuals and organisations have immersed themselves in some or the other noble deed of community service today. I salute them for their noteworthy efforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others,” PM Modi tweeted.