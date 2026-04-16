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‘These things happen’, HR official linked to TCS told woman wanting to report harassment in Nashik

Nashik Police have registered nine separate cases involving a suspected "organised gang" operating within a local IT branch.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 10:15 am IST
By Anita Goswami
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A female employee at an IT firm in Maharashtra’s Nashik was allegedly discouraged from filing a complaint of sexual harassment and attempted religious conversion.

Eight employees have been arrested so far. (PTI)

“These things happen,” a senior Human Resources (HR) official at the branch of an IT giant told the woman who wished to file a complaint, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The controversy is linked to at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and has snowballed into a major criminal investigation.

9 FIRs registered

Nashik Police have registered nine separate cases involving a suspected "organised gang" operating within the Nashik branch.

Seven male employees appear across multiple complaints, according to Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. The cases include allegations of sexual harassment, attempted religious conversion and workplace religious harassment.

The seven men worked together like an “organised gang” to target female employees, police said.

8 arrested so far

A woman DCP and other female officers visited the office as part of the inquiry.

On reports suggesting possible links to extremist groups or foreign funding, Karnik said the probe is ongoing and agencies such as the State Intelligence Department, Anti-Terrorism Squad and National Investigation Agency have been contacted.

“As and when we get some evidence, we will be able to come to a conclusion about the same,” he told PTI.

What TCS said

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said the allegations are “gravely concerning and anguishing”, and that an internal inquiry is being carried out under TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian.

TCS has suspended the accused employees and said it follows a zero-tolerance policy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Goswami

Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.

tata consultancy services sexual harassment maharastra nashik
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