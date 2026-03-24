Spiritual ceremony brings together Shapoor Mistry and N Chandrasekaran

Mumbai: Less than a decade after differences emerged between the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons, senior executives from both corporate houses are coming together for a common objective—to raise funds for a religious ceremony at the Sri Sankara Mattham, a prominent Hindu temple and spiritual centre in Matunga. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, is part of the Sri Sankara Mattham’s core committee for the Mahakumbhabhishekam. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Shapoor Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, along with 13 others, are part of the temple’s core committee for the Mahakumbhabhishekam, a consecration ceremony traditionally held once every 12 years. The development was first reported by Mint.

The person who brought Mistry and Chandrasekaran on the same stage is Subramania Kuppuswamy Iyer, advisor (group finance and special projects) at the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He is also the president of the Sri Sankara Mattham.

“We requested both of them, and they agreed. There is nothing more. They are working for a spiritual cause,” Kuppuswamy told the Hindustan Times. Besides Mistry and Chandrasekaran, the 20-member core committee comprises individuals from other corporate houses, such as Reliance Industries and Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, as well as trustees of the Siddhivinayak and Mahalakshmi temples, all in their individual capacities, he added.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Sons have shared a long but contentious relationship. The Mistry family is the largest minority shareholder in Tata Sons, but ties between the two groups soured in 2016 after the ouster of former chairman Cyrus Mistry. This triggered a prolonged legal battle over corporate governance and shareholder rights. The dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of Tata Sons.

When asked whether Mistry and Chandrasekaran coming together for a spiritual cause could signal a thaw in relations between the two companies, Kuppuswamy dismissed the suggestion. “This is your reading. I have no idea about it. If it happens, it’s good for the businesses at large....everybody hopes that.”

HT reached out to Tata Sons and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking comment, but didn’t get a response till the time of going to press.

So far, Mistry and Chandrasekaran have not met in person during the core committee meetings held over the past few months. Chandrasekaran, who heads the committee, has pledged ₹25 lakh in his personal capacity, while Tata Sons’ contribution is not yet known. Mistry has donated ₹1 crore for the upcoming ceremony. The temple trust aims to raise ₹5 crore.

The temple’s fifth Ashtabandhana Jeeranodharana Mahakumbhabhishekam will be held from April 2-6 in Matunga. Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham will conduct the consecration. Established in 1939, the temple has had several eminent members over the years, including the late Keshub Mahindra, the former chairman emeritus of the Mahindra Group.

“The first Mahakumbhabhishekam of the Mattham was solemnly conducted on May 10, 1978, at the auspicious hands of the Jagadguru Sri Shankaracharya of Dwarka Mutt. Mahakumbhabhishekam is the pinnacle of all festivals, which will enhance the shrine’s inherent positive vibes. In keeping with Vedic traditions and temple customs, the Mattham has conducted three more Kumbhabhishekams since then—in 1990, 2002 and 2014. Mattham is now preparing to conduct the fifth Ashtabandhana Jeeranodharana Mahakumbhabhishekam for the deities enshrined in the temple,” said C S Parmeshwar, one of the core committee members.

Starting April 2, holy water will be kept in the temple and prayers will be held daily. On April 6, the Kumbhabhishekam ceremony will take place between 9 am and 10.30 am, conducted by the Shankaracharya and a team of 40 priests, wherein the holy water will be poured on the khumb placed on top of the temple.