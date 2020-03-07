e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move

‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move

India has already said the citizenship act is an internal matter of India and that no foreign party has a locus standi on issues related to the country’s sovereignty.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Saturday, S Jaishankar said every country, including the US, has different citizenship criteria which are based on context and social criteria
On Saturday, S Jaishankar said every country, including the US, has different citizenship criteria which are based on context and social criteria(ANI Photo)
         

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday the United Nations rights body has been wrong before amid its decision to approach the Supreme Court challenging the amended citizenship act.

The commissioner of the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), Michelle Bachelet, had on Monday informed India that her office has filed an intervention application in Supreme Court over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA.

India has already said the citizenship act is an internal matter of India and that no foreign party has a locus standi on issues related to the country’s sovereignty.

And on Saturday, Jaishankar said every country, including the US, has different citizenship criteria which are based on context and social criteria.

The minister also pointed out that the international body has been wrong before as he cited its reports and statements on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir

“They carefully skirt around the problem of cross-border terrorism in the region as if it has nothing to do with Kashmir,” he said at the Global Business Summit, according to news agency ANI.

Jaishankar was also asked if India has not been able to explain its position on CAA or has been misunderstood.

“There are sections of the world outside the media. I engage governments. I was in a room with 27 foreign ministers in Brussels whom I was talking to… Point we make on CAA is that it can’t be anybody’s case that a government and parliament doesn’t have the right to set terms of citizenship,” he said in his reply, ANI reported.

“We have tried to reduce a large number of stateless people we have in this country. Everybody, when they look at citizenship, has a context,” he added.

Jaishankar also said New Delhi is now getting to know who its true allies were when he asked if “we are losing friends in the world”.

“Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are,” he said.

Bachelet has also expressed serious concern over CAA and the riots in north-east Delhi and called on India’s leadership to prevent further violence.

The United Nations human rights office had described the citizenship act as “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and had called for it to be reviewed shortly after it was passed by Parliament in December last year.

India has said CAA was aimed at protecting minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but the UN body noted that the law “does not extend the same protection to Muslims, including minority sects”.

tags
top news
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
CBI vs CBI: Major relief for ex-special director Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Major relief for ex-special director Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news