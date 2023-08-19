‘They never came to defend me’: Expelled tutor Karan Sangwan alleges Unacademy of no support during row

Ex-Unacademy tutor Karan Sangwan on Saturday reiterated his statement for which he was sacked from the ed-tech company while explaining the controversy ground up. He clarified that he never asked students ‘to vote for educated candidates’ on the Unacademy platform, instead a portion of the video that went viral was from a session he was taking on his own YouTube channel on August 12.

Ex-Unacademy tutor Karan Sangwan(YouTube)

“That platform (Unacademy) never tried to defend me by dismissing all the claims regarding the video…nobody came from there,” Sangwan said on his YouTube channel, alleging that the ed-tech platform rather came in support of those who misled the statement on social media platforms calling it a political agenda. He further called out those who trolled him on different social media platforms.

Sangwan was terminated from the company after he appealed his students to vote for educated candidates and not those ‘who only know changing names’ while he was discussing the recent bills tabled in Lok Sabha by the BJP-led central government to significantly modify criminal laws – IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act. “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand," he had said in the video lamenting that all the notes he had prepared on criminal laws became worthless.

Describing how the controversy unfolded, Sangwan said he was handed over the termination notice on August 17 citing that the response he gave to the management authority ‘was unsatisfactory’. “I only responded saying ‘my statement (in the video clip) was not political in nature’.”

Sangwan further criticised Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini's ‘Code of Conduct’ statement and alleged that the termination came only ‘under pressure’.

In a statement earlier, Saini said that Sangwan was in breach of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and therefore the company had to part ways with him, adding that the classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views.

“To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” he said in the statement.

