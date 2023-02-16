Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'They trust foreign agencies but not…’: Rijiju slams BBC tax survey critics

Published on Feb 16, 2023 10:09 PM IST

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at those criticising the income tax survey operation at the BBC offices.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju (PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at those criticising the income tax survey operation at the BBC offices and said they “trust foreign news agencies but would not trust Indian agencies”.

“Expectedly, the same Eco-system got outraged! These people trust Foreign News Agencies but they won't trust Indian Agencies. They swear by BBC but they won't believe Indian Courts. They'll even abuse Supreme Court if one adverse Judgement is passed,” Rijiju tweeted, sharing an opinion piece by the former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

Rijiju's comments come as several leaders from the opposition are slamming the Centre for the I-T survey at the foreign broadcaster's offices.

The I-T department continued its ‘survey operation’ at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai for the third consecutive day on Thursday to investigate the alleged tax evasion. The survey came just weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots - ‘India: The Modi Question’ - even as the Centre dismissed it and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media.

The authorities have examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees, reported Reuters citing sources.

Meanwhile, the BBC on Tuesday said that it is “fully cooperating” with the IT department. “The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” they said on Twitter.

