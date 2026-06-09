'Thief' chants, eggs, cow dung hurled at TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta arrested for extortion

Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, and was remanded to police custody for eight days.

TMC leader and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Sabyasachi Dutta being produced at court after his arrest from North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, in Kolkata, West Bengal.(PTI)

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The former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor was nabbed from his residence at Raigachi based on a businessman's complaint that Dutta had demanded more than ₹1 crore from him in 2018, a police officer said.

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‘Ready to be hanged if…’

Even though Dutta denied the charges against him and said he was "ready to be hanged if they can prove I took even one rupee", people shouted "thief" at him and threw eggs, tomatoes and cow dung when he was being taken to court, as well as when he was leaving.

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People with eggs and tomatoes wait near the Bidhannagar Police Station to protest against the TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta as the police escort him to court after his arrest in an alleged extortion and criminal intimidation case, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

{{^usCountry}} The Bidhannagar subdivisional court remanded Dutta to police custody for eight days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bidhannagar subdivisional court remanded Dutta to police custody for eight days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dutta had unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls from the Barasat seat on a TMC ticket. He had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dutta had unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls from the Barasat seat on a TMC ticket. He had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later. {{/usCountry}}

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His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and a minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case.

Reacting to Dutta's arrest, state minister and Bidhannagar MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee said, "The pillars of corruption and arrogance are being arrested one by one."

Appreciating the Bidhannagar Police's prompt action in the matter, he said "extortionists" of the TMC era were being apprehended on a war footing.

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