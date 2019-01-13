Thieves steal giant bronze hippo weighing 1,500 pound in England

A giant hippo is missing in England. No, it is not real, and yes, it is made of bronze.

The 6.5-foot goliath statue, weighing at a whopping 1,500 pound was reported stolen on Friday, CNN reported Kent police saying in a news release.

Reportedly, the hippo is believed to have been stolen when someone forced their way into Chilstone Garden Ornaments in Tunbridge Wells.

Taking to Facebook, the business posted, “We are so sad that someone has stolen our beautiful sculpture. We love to show artwork as features in our garden and we are so disappointed that someone would take it. If you have any information please contact Kent Police. Thank you.”

Meanwhile the Kent Police shared a post on Facebook appealing for information on the statue.

The Facebook post sees Police Constable Nick Lingham as saying that the hippo is ‘extremely heavy’ and previously took five people to lift.

He added that it was clear that whoever was responsible would have needed a large vehicle such as a flatbed truck and may have also needed to lift it by mechanical means.

He added that because of its sheer size the police is hoping people may have seen it being transported, adding that the police has also asked “members of the public to keep their eyes open and report anything suspicious.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 15:45 IST