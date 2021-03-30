Home / India News / Third aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it found in Jammu
india news

Third aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it found in Jammu

Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively.
ANI | , Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:02 AM IST
A PIA aircraft on the runway. This is the third such instance of a balloon being discovered. .(File Photo)

An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kanachak area of Jammu.

This is the third such instance. Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP