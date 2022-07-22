Third case of monkeypox confirmed from Malappuram in Kerala

The country’s third case of monkeypox, a zoonotic viral disease, was reported on Friday after a resident of Malappuram who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was found to be infected.

All three cases are from Kerala, returnees from the UAE.

State health minister Veena George said the 35-year-old man returned to the country on July 6 and after three days he developed a fever. The minister said he was rushed to Manjeri medical college hospital on July 15 after he showed symptoms and all his contacts were quarantined later. The minister said the condition of all three infected were stable and no secondary infection was reported from the state.

The state started testing for monkeypox on Tuesday at the regional centre of NIV in Alapuzha after getting testing kits from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The health department has set up screening desks in all four airports of the state and started monitoring passengers especially those coming from the Middle East countries.

At least 1.8 million people from the state are working in Gulf countries.

The first case was reported in Kollam and second in Kannur district in north Kerala. After the first case, the union health ministry rushed a team of experts to the state.

Experts said monkeypox virus mutates at a higher rate but it is treatable after closely observing symptoms. They said the infection starts with fever, headache and flu.

As infection turns acute, red lesions will appear on the body that trigger itching similar to chicken pox. They said the incubation period of virus ranges from five to 21 days.

They said transmission happens only through close contact like touching or sharing a cloth, towel or bed sheets used by the infected as secretion from lesions carry high viral load. Sexual relations with the infected person will also transmit the virus and transmission can continue to happen till lesions heal and final stages of healing is critical for transmission like other pox diseases.

