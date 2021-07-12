Third Covid wave imminent: IMA says tourists, pilgrims potential super spreaders

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday appealed to state governments to put a bar on large gatherings as it cautioned against a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent,” read a statement from the medical body.

Expressing its concerns over the authorities and public becoming complacent about the pandemic-related norms in place, the IMA urged the states to control large gatherings as these could become “potential super spreader” events.

“However, it is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols. Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour, all are needed, but can wait for a few more months,” the IMA said. “Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave,” it added.

Also read | RT-PCR reports, hotel bookings: Check guidelines issued by Uttarakhand govt for tourists

The IMA’s warnings came amid several reports emerging of large tourist gatherings at hill stations like Manali, Nainital and Mussoorie without following norms across the country. Also, talks are underway to allow the annual “Kanwar Yatra” in Uttarakhand. Earlier in the day, the annual Rath Yatra (chariot procession) at Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha was held without the presence of devotees amid a strict curfew imposed by the local district administration.

The IMA also asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour for “minimum three months” and stressed the need to get vaccinated against the disease. “The consequences of treating a patient with Covid in a hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much bigger than the economic loss we suffer by avoiding such mass gatherings,” it said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy urged all tourists to follow Covid-19 safety protocols, adding that the Union government did want travelling to stop but safety precautions had to be followed.