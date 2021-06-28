Third Covid wave likely to be delayed, may hit by Dec: Govt body chief

Dr NK Arora, the chief of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group, on Sunday said that the third wave of coronavirus could be delayed until December this year. “ICMR has come up with a study, which says the third wave will come late in the country,” Dr Arora said.

“We have a window period of 6 to 8 months to vaccinate everybody in the country,” the chairman of the central panel said.

He also said that in the coming days, the government’s target is to administer one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses every day in India.

The Delta Plus new variant of Covid-19, which has created fresh concerns across the country, cannot be yet linked to a third wave of the pandemic, Dr Arora has said.

However, he asserted that as variants are linked to new waves, the possibility can’t be dismissed at all. “Waves are linked to new variants or new mutations so there is a possibility as this is a new variant, but whether it will lead to a third wave it is difficult to answer as it will depend upon two or three things,” Arora told news agency PTI.

Zydus Cadila jabs for kids likely by July-end

The Centre’s Covid working group Chairman Dr NK Arora on Sunday informed that Zydus Cadila vaccine for children is likely to be available by July end or in August. He said the trial was almost complete and the government might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group by end of July. “Trial for Zydus Cadila vaccine is almost complete. By July end or in August, we might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group,” Arora said.

Zydus Cadila is likely to soon apply for emergency use authorisation for its vaccine ZyCoV-D, which it claims can be given to both adults and children.

