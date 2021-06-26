Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Third wave unlikely to be as severe as second: ICMR study
india news

Third wave unlikely to be as severe as second: ICMR study

The study, based on mathematical modelling analysis, shows that the new variant is unlikely to cause a new wave unless it leads to a complete loss of immune protection from a previous infection.
By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 04:36 AM IST
“Rapid scale-up of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future waves of the disease,” the study added.(PTI)

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may not be as severe as the second wave, and scaling up the vaccination drive may help mitigate it, says a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with Imperial College of London.

The study, based on mathematical modelling analysis, shows that the new variant is unlikely to cause a new wave unless it leads to a complete loss of immune protection from a previous infection. A more transmissible variant would have to cross the reproduction number threshold of 4.5 to cause a third wave, said the study.

“Rapid scale-up of vaccination efforts could play an important role in mitigating these and future waves of the disease,” the study added.

“This study demonstrates plausible mechanisms by which a substantial third wave could occur, while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave. Model projections are, however, subject to several uncertainties, and it remains important to scale up vaccination coverage...” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus icmr
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP