Devotees and the general public were barred from ascending the Thirupparankundram hill here for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with heavy police personnel deployed near the entrance of the Palani Andavar temple.

Heavy police deployment continued near the Palani Andavar temple entrance on Wednesday as the restrictions remained in place. (ANI/Representative Image) more less

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Police have erected barricades along the pathway leading to the hill and are restricting entry strictly to local residents. Those living on Kottai Street, which leads to the Palani Andavar temple, are being permitted access only after verification of their address through Aadhaar cards.

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Deep Dive Why are devotees and the public barred from ascending Thirupparankundram hill? Police restrictions were imposed amid the Karthigai Deepam dispute and tightened security around the hill. The Supreme Court’s one-time permission for lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon barred the general public, processions and gatherings at the hilltop to maintain law and order. Who is allowed to enter the pathway to the Palani Andavar temple? Entry is being restricted to local residents. People living on Kottai Street must show an Aadhaar card to verify their address. Where was the Karthigai Deepam lamp lit, and why is the location disputed? The lamp was lit at its customary place at Thirupparankundram, rather than at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar. The Supreme Court had permitted a one-time lighting at the pillar by an authorised team, but the temple’s Board of Trustees resolved to follow the customary location.

The Supreme Court had permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop Deepathoon (stone) pillar located near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah on November 24, strictly by an authorised team, while barring the general public, processions, and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.

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However, the TVK government on Tuesday defied the Supreme Court order, and the festival lamp was lit only at its customary place at Thirupparankundram.

Security was tightened around the entire hill from Monday night, and the ban on devotees and the public ascending the hill has been in force since 6 pm on November 23.

Also Read: Hindu outfits protest, BJP slams Vijay govt after Karthigai Deepam not lit at SC-approved spot

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Heavy police deployment continued near the Palani Andavar temple entrance on Wednesday as the restrictions remained in place.