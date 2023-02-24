Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Thiruvananthapuram: Dammam-bound AI Express flight makes emergency landing

Thiruvananthapuram: Dammam-bound AI Express flight makes emergency landing

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Officials said the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram one and a half hours after the take-off from Kozhikode

A Kozhikode-Dammam (Saudi Arabia) Air India Express flight with 182 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday due to some damage in the plane’s hydraulic gear.

DGCA was expected to release a statement with more details on the emergency landing. (PTI (Representative))

Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said all emergency landing facilities were in top gear and the flight landed safely. They said the rear side of the aircraft developed some problems during the take-off at 9.45 and the hydraulic gear of the plane was damaged as a result.

Officials said the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram one and a half hours after the take-off from Kozhikode. They said alternate arrangements were being made to fly the passengers to Dammam.

The Directorate of General of Civil Aviation was expected to release a statement with more details on the emergency landing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP