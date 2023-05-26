This classical dancer's letter to PM Modi brought Sengol into limelight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament complex to the nation with full pomp and show. The inauguration ceremony would commence early in the morning with a havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by the installation of the golden 'Sengol' near the chair of the Speaker in Lok Sabha.

Sengol was received by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to mark the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. It will now be kept as a legacy in the new Parliament building.

How did PMO come to know about Sengol?

The credit of revealing this lost gem to the nation goes to notable classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam. The Prime Minister Office (PMO) came to know about Sengol in 2021 when Subrahmanyam wrote a letter to the prime minister, translating a Tamil article on it and emphasised that the significance of the Sengol should be widely publicised.

Subrahmanyam's letter to PM Modi:

"I am the one who has been writing a history of culture, I didn't know about the Sengol episode in our history because no textbook has any reference to it. I thought Sengol had to be publicised. So I translated the entire Tughlaq article into English and wrote a covering letter to the Prime Minister stating that the Sengol must be brought out. This is how the whole thing started," she told ANI.

The Sengol, in Tamil culture, has great significance. The umbrella, the Sengol, and the throne are the three objects which actually give you the concept of the reigning power of the king. It is the symbol of power, of justice. It is also mentioned in the Tamil epic, in regards to Chera kings," she told India Today.

Subrahmanyam said that she did not receive any response from the PMO, however, it came as a moment of delight to have known about the sceptre's installation in the new Parliament building.

Subrahmanyam further said that she is elated to see the Sengol getting placed in the new Parliament building of "India's secular government". "I feel elated that it's not just a part of the 75th year, but it is going to be permanently placed in the building of our pride," she added.

The sceptre 'Sengol' will be presented to PM Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal.

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi will also release a coin and stamp and will address the gathering following which the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will deliver the Vote of Thanks to mark the closing of the ceremony.

