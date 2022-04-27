This IAS officer tags Bollywood stars on Howrah Bridge pic. Here's why

Amid the controversy over the new tobacco TV commercial advertisement featuring Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, an IAS officer from West Bengal tweeted a picture of the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata expressing his apprehension that the iconic bridge might be damaged due to saliva laced with gutka spat on it.

Awanish Sharan said that the bridge was "corroding due to gutkha spits'' and that it was “under attack from gutkha chewers.”

He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the Twitter post. Akshay Kumar recently faced a backlash after he endorsed a tobacco brand - along with Khan and Devgn.

"Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers,' he tweeted along with a picture.

In another tweet, the IAS officer sarcastically wrote in Hindi - “See what a great measure the 'Kolkata Port Trust' has taken for the convenience of 'gutka lovers'. Now those who spit gutka will not have to face any 'guilt'. Along with this, the bridge can also be protected from the 'harmful chemical of gutka'.”

Hours after receiving brickbats on social media, Kumar, 54, issued an apology. The actor shared a lengthy post on social media to placate his fans who took an offence to the advertisement.

He was the latest Bollywood star after Devgn and Khan to join Vimal promos. Vimal sells cardamom products and is also famously known for its tobacco products.

Apologising to his fans, Kumar said, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Meanwhile, Devgn reportedly defended himself for appearing in the pan masala commercial. Claiming that “it is his personal choice”, the actor added that “certain things should not be sold if they are wrong”.

Here are some reactions from netizens over Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar endorsing tobacco products:

Srk and ajey devgn right now pic.twitter.com/zQdDkPccuV — Saksham Arora (@SakshamAroraaa) April 20, 2022

Shame on u @akshaykumar we don't expect this from u, its called surrogate ads,in which u don't advertise Vimal elachi u advertise vimal name, you advertise vimal pan masala brand whose main USP product is Gutka.U are an ideal for us, but now u r just an Hypocrite. #VimalPanMasala pic.twitter.com/TygpTZFpmI — SHUBHAM SONI (@shubhamsoni2707) April 20, 2022

कितनी बुरी दशा से गुजर रहा हैं बॉलीवुड (BOLLYWOOD)

इस समय

तीन-तीन हीरो मिल के एक "विमल-गुटखा" नहीं बेच पा रहें हैं!

😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dhar Soma (@_Dhar_Soma25) April 21, 2022

