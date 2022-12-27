This Indian-origin MIT scholar wants to be the next Twitter CEO. Musk listening?

Twitter is yet to get a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) more than a week after Elon Musk's poll results revealed that a majority of users who participated wanted him to step down from the top post. Who will be tech billionaire's successor after his short stint in the role? This has been a popular question over the last few days. Even as the big reveal is awaited, that has not deterred speculation from doing rounds or floating of recommendations - whether serious or otherwise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Indian-origin scholar of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently tagged Musk in a post, expressing his interest in succeeding the tech billionaire. "I am interested in the CEO position @Twitter. I have 4 degrees from MIT & have created 7 successful high-tech software companies. Kindly advise of the process to apply. Sincerely, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, The Inventor of Email. (sic)," read the December 24 post by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.

And this was not his only tweet in the midst of a bid convince that he was a perfect fit for the role. "Thanks for your support on my recent tweet @elonmusk re: the CEO position @Twitter. I believe anyone wanting THIS role must be fully transparent and publicly post their qualifications. My experience began when I invented email at age 14, long before I earned 4 degrees from MIT," read a tweet on Monday, in which he shared details about the interoffice mail system developed by him. This is among his many innovations. Dr Ayyadurai hails from Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the website- www.inventorofemail.com - "in his birthplace in India, he deployed Tamilnadu.com, a portal dedicated to organizing content featuring the arts and culture of the state of Tamil Nadu. More than anything else, as the Inventor of Email, his achievements provide an inspiring message to youth across the world - be it in inner cities or villages." He has also been featured in the Time magazine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is yet to be seen if his candidature will be considered but whoever is picked as the next Twitter CEO will have multiple challenges to scale. Many of Musk's decisions - including layoffs, Twitter Blue tick fee - and any others have drawn wide criticism over the last few weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON