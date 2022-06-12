'This is an effigy. Those were...': Swara Bhasker on Prophet row protests; 'Whataboutery', slams Venkatesh Prasad

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker commented on the Prophet row and the protests over it and said it is a trap to "provoke the oppressed into acts of violence". Replying to a tweet of former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad criticising the hanging of an effigy of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Swara Bhasker said while this was an effigy, real people were burnt alive in the country. "Our horror should not be based on identity," the actor wrote condemning violence of all forms. Also Read: Bulldozer on mafia will continue, vows CM Yogi day after protests rock UP over Prophet remarks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I hope all us sane people feel the same horror at the beef lynchings & when the a poor migrant labourer was burnt alive on suspicion of so-called love jehad in Rajasamand, Rajasthan. This is an effigy, those were real people," Swara Bhasker tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Violence again erupts in Bengal over Prophet remarks, CM transfers 2 top cops

On Friday, protests erupted in several parts of India demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma for her controversial comment on the Prophet, which became an international issue after several Muslim nations criticised Nupur Sharma's remark which was a part of a live television debate. The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party and the government dismissed her opinion by calling her a 'fringe element'.

In a protest against Nupur Sharma on Friday, her effigy was hanged on Fort Road in Karnataka's Belagavi drawing criticism. The effigy was later removed by the police after they were informed.

It was in this context that former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted his disbelief and disapproval of such protests. "Simply cannot believe that this is 21st century, India. I would urge everyone to leave politics aside and let sanity prevail. This is just too much," Venkatesh tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Swara Bhasker condemned the violence, she referred to the incidents of beef lynchings as well in her reply.

"Violence.. apart from being wrong, also only discredits the most just and valid causes. Violence is inhuman, unethical and bad political strategy. And no one understood this better than Mahatma Gandhi. Provoking the oppressed into acts of violence is a trap. Don’t fall for it!!" Swara Bhasker tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming Swara Bhasker, Venkatesh replied to the ‘whataboutery’ and said it was unbelievable. “News channels along with justifiers and people indulging in whataboutery are significant contributors to the pitiful situation. This is not just an effigy By the way, but a threat to more than one person in no uncertain terms,” Venkatesh Prasad said.

“And if whataboutery is the name of the game then the list of hurting sentiments of the majority population are endless. When journalists to Parliamentarians, to leading newspapers to so called leading actors mock Hindu Gods only Sanatan Dharam has shown tolerance time and again,” the former cricketer tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON