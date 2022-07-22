‘This is an inspiration…’: Droupadi Murmu's brother as she wins president poll

Droupadi Murmu's brother Tarinisen Tudu on Thursday expressed joy at his sister becoming the 15th president of India. Stating that he is “overjoyed” over his sister - a tribal woman becoming the president, Tudu noted that Murmu has “struggled a lot since childhood”. He further added that Murmu is an “inspiration for everybody”.

“I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody,” the brother of the newly elected president told news agency ANI.

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal president - defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The 64-year-old newly elected president won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64% valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots. Murmu received 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

Murmu, who is also the youngest president, is likely to take oath on July 25.

Soon after Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all MPs and MLAs who extended their support to her. PM Modi said that Murmu's victory is “well for the democracy”.

“I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy... Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha also conceded his defeat and congratulated Murmu. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Sinha wrote, “I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.”