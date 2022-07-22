'Despite intimidation': As Droupadi Murmu becomes India's new President, BJP's jibe at Mamata

Droupadi Murmu became India's first tribal President on Thursday as she won the contest against opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha by an overwhelming margin. Amid congratulatory messages pouring in for Murmu from all political parties, the BJP took a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read: ‘Why not?’ How a tribal girl who dared to dream became India’s 15th President

BJP's Amit Malviya said there was intimidation to West Bengal BJP legislators to cross vote but all BJP legislators from Bengal backed Droupadi Murmu, while 2 TMC MPs and 1 MLA cross-voted. "Mamata Banerjee, self-appointed fulcrum of opposition unity, failed to prevail over her own legislators," Malviya said.

The BJP also targeted the Congress for its opposition to Droupadi Murmu. "Let this be on record that Sonia Gandhi led Congress and Mamata Banerjee opposed Smt Draupadi Murmu, first Tribal woman running for President’s office. Congress had also opposed PA Sangma, another Tribal, who ran for President’s office. These decisions expose their true intent..." Malviya tweeted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Murmu and said she look forward to meeting her soon. In her congratulatory message, Mamata Banerjee said, "The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions."

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

Apart from being the first tribal President of the country, Droupadi Murmu is also the youngest President at 64. She is likely to take oath on July 25.

