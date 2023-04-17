Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'This is not India': Backlash after woman 'stopped' from entering Golden Temple

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 17, 2023 02:10 PM IST

A woman was allegedly stopped from entering the Golden Temple in Amritsar because she had a Tricolour painted on her face.

A woman was allegedly barred from entering the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar because she had a Tricolour painted on her face. The incident was recorded on video and has since gone viral on social media, leading to backlash from numerous users.

The video purportedly shows the woman and a man confronting the individual who denied her entry to the Golden Temple. (Source:Twitter)

The video purportedly shows the woman and a man confronting the individual who denied her entry to the Sikh shrine. When asked for an explanation, the person stated that the woman could not enter because she had a flag on her face.

The woman clarified that it was the Indian flag, to which the person replied, "This is Punjab, not India."

As the video of the incident drew sharp reactions on social media, the general secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) issued a clarification.

“This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum...We welcome everyone...We apologise if an official misbehaved...The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn't have Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag,” news agency ANI quoted Grewal as as saying.

