‘This is not monarchy’: Bihar CM's indirect swipe at Rabri Devi over not vacating government bungalow

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday took an indirect swipe at former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi over her refusal to vacate an official bungalow that has since been allotted to a minister in the NDA government.

The chief minister hit out at the former chief minister, saying it was “not a monarchy” where someone could refuse to vacate a government residence.(ANI/Santosh Kumar/HT Photio)

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The controversy broke out after the building construction department issued an order assigning the bungalow to dairy and fisheries minister Nand Kishor Ram.

ALSO READ | Repeated reminders, resolute Rabri: Why a high-profile address in Patna is at centre of BJP-RJD tiff

Rabri Devi, who was on a vacation when the order was issued, returned to Patna and made it clear that she had no intention of leaving the residence.

Bihar CM attacks Rabri Devi over bungalow notice

The chief minister hit out at the former chief minister, saying it was “not a monarchy” where someone could refuse to vacate a government residence. While speaking on the matter, Choudhary did not name either the opposition party or any of its leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} He was addressing people at a Sahyog Camp in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, a programme launched by the state government aimed to ensure quicker redressal of public complaints related to various departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was addressing people at a Sahyog Camp in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, a programme launched by the state government aimed to ensure quicker redressal of public complaints related to various departments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader, who is frequently reminded by the RJD that his political journey began as a minister in Rabri Devi's cabinet, targeted the opposition party and said, “Some think a bungalow is a sort of inheritance (bapauti). One house is needed for the mother and another for the son. This is not a monarchy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader, who is frequently reminded by the RJD that his political journey began as a minister in Rabri Devi's cabinet, targeted the opposition party and said, “Some think a bungalow is a sort of inheritance (bapauti). One house is needed for the mother and another for the son. This is not a monarchy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, Rabri Devi continues to stay at 10, Circular Road and has declined to move to 39, Hardinge Road, the residence allotted to her as leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. Her son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, lives at 1, Polo Road.

Choudhary, who served as deputy chief minister for two years before becoming Bihar's first BJP chief minister, said, "I have never lived in a government bungalow for the last several years. I have been living in my private house."

He also said he agreed to operate from 1, Anne Marg, the chief minister's official residence, which has been renamed Lok Sevak Bhavan by the present government, only after his predecessor Nitish Kumar urged him to do so. Kumar stepped down as chief minister after moving to the Rajya Sabha.

Rabri Devi bungalow row

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The row began on Saturday after the government decided to reallocate the bungalow occupied by Rabri Devi to a minister in the NDA government, while she continued to refuse to shift to another residence.

The former CM had reacted sharply when reporters questioned her about the matter on Saturday. She said, “I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house.”

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Notably, she has been residing in the bungalow along with her husband, whom she succeeded as chief minister in 1997.

Over the years, the premises have also functioned as an operational centre for the opposition party.

With inputs from agencies

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