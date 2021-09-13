Police officer's killers identified, action will be taken against them: J&K DGP

Police said they have identified the killers of probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad at Khanyar, Srinagar, hours after the officer was shot dead by suspected militants on Sunday.

While they did not reveal the identity of the assailants or the group behind the attack, director general of police Dilbag Singh told media said the perpetrators of the crime have been identified and they will be brought to justice.

Police have formed a team to investigate the killing of Ahmad who was laid to rest at Kalmona village in Kupwara district late Sunday night. A large number of people participated in his funeral.

Ahmad was posted at Khanyar police station. A CCTV footage showing an attacker carrying a small weapon and firing at Ahmad from a close range went viral on social media. Ahmad, a resident of Kupwara district, was shot at after he was coming back from a hospital where he had taken an accused for a check up. Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS in Soura, but he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Last few months have seen multiple attacks on policemen in Kashmir, especially in Srinagar city.

On August 3, a cop and a civilian were injured in the same area when militants opened fire on a police’s Rakshak vehicle parked at Sheraz Chowk.

On August 7, a police personnel was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, some 70km from Srinagar.

On June 22, inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department wing of police, was killed after militants opened fire on him at Nowgam near his home in Srinagar outskirts. On June 17, an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir police personnel was shot dead near his house in the Old City’s Saidapora area. (With agency inputs)