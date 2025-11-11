Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Those responsible will not be spared’: Rajnath Singh on Red Fort blast in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:01 pm IST

The car that exploded on an arterial road near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has been traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with ties to a terror module.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said those responsible for the Red Fort car blast will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances, adding that agencies were conducting a swift probe.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

“I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” Singh said at an IDSA (Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses) event, a day after the blast.

Singh also extended his condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. “I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief.”

The car that exploded on an arterial road near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has been traced to a Kashmir-based doctor with ties to a terror module linked to the seizure of a huge cache of explosive material in Faridabad.

The explosion engulfed nearby vehicles and left thirteen people dead and 21 injured.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Those responsible will not be spared’: Rajnath Singh on Red Fort blast in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On