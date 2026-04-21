‘Those who change names…’: Akhilesh Yadav joins Mahua Moitra's 'Bulldozer Buddhi' attack on Yogi Adityanath

After TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday and called him “bulldozer buddhi” for misattributing a famous quote at a rally in West Bengal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the conversation, saying, “Only those who change names have had their own names changed.”

Akhilesh Yadav also joined Moitra’s ‘Bulldozer Buddhi’ attack. (PTI)

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Yadav’s remark appeared to be a pointed comment on the renaming of places and institutions under Adityanath.

Meanwhile, Moitra, who targeted Adityanath in her post, wrote, “Hello Bulldozer Buddhi @myogiadityanath get your facts right. Netaji Subhash Bose said ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’. Swami Vivekananda did NOT say it. Please go back to drinking Fanta in UP and leave Bengal alone. You’re a joke.”

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{{^usCountry}} A video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath misattributing a quote was shared by the official handle of TMC on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath misattributing a quote was shared by the official handle of TMC on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Yogi Adityanath has once again exposed @BJP4India’s shocking ignorance and contempt for Bengal’s history. He attributed the immortal line ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ to Swami Vivekananda. It was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yogi Adityanath has once again exposed @BJP4India’s shocking ignorance and contempt for Bengal’s history. He attributed the immortal line ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’ to Swami Vivekananda. It was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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“Two completely different icons. Two completely different legacies. Both sons of Bengal. Both insulted in a single sentence by one man. They cannot tell Swami Vivekananda apart from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They misattribute quotes. They garland Swami Vivekananda’s statue while calling him Netaji. And yet these same people have the audacity to dream of building ‘Sonar Bangla’. The depth of their ignorance is only matched by their arrogance,” the post on X added.

West Bengal will vote in two phases — the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes for all polling states and Union Territories will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday).

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