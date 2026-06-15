'Conspired to kill me, got my brother murdered': Roshan Anand levels explosive charges against 'Khan Sir'

Gyan Bindu GS Academy director Roshan Anand, who was granted bail on Monday, accused educator Faisal Khan of conspiring to kill him inside jail and plotting murder of his brother in Nepal, Prabhat Khabar reported.

Patna: Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Academy, speaks to the media after he was granted bail.(PTI Photo)

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Speaking to reporters after being granted bail, Anand claimed that two guards allegedly associated with Khan threatened him and conspired to kill him. He said he remained safe because of police protection inside the jail.

"Two guards of Faisal Khan threatened me and tried to conspire to kill me," Anand said.

Court grants bail, rejects conspiracy charges claim

Anand was granted bail by a court in Patna, with his counsel arguing that the prosecution's case against him was based solely on allegations of conspiracy and that he was not present at the scene of the incident.

Advocate Ramakant Sharma said the court observed that there were no allegations against Roshan Anand other than conspiracy, news agency ANI reported.

"The court has observed that the prosecution's case against Roshan Anand is solely one of conspiracy; he was not present at the scene, and there are no other allegations against him."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma added that the court also observed that competition should remain healthy and that teachers should conduct themselves in a manner befitting their profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma added that the court also observed that competition should remain healthy and that teachers should conduct themselves in a manner befitting their profession. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anand was among three people arrested after a violent clash outside Khan's coaching centre in Patna's Kadamkuan area on June 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand was among three people arrested after a violent clash outside Khan's coaching centre in Patna's Kadamkuan area on June 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anand’s advocate Niranjan Kumar Singh alleged that the charges against his client were "cooked up and politically motivated,” according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand’s advocate Niranjan Kumar Singh alleged that the charges against his client were "cooked up and politically motivated,” according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) was wrongfully applied because the case lacked the legally required elements of intention, knowledge and presence of the accused at the crime scene," the lawyer said. Roshan accuses ‘Khan Sir’ of brother’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) was wrongfully applied because the case lacked the legally required elements of intention, knowledge and presence of the accused at the crime scene," the lawyer said. Roshan accuses ‘Khan Sir’ of brother’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Roshan has accused Khan and the owner of Kisan cold store, RS Prasad of plotting and killing his brother Prince Yadav, according to Prabhat Khabar. He further alleged that Khan has “destroyed” many teachers in Patna and targeted several library owners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roshan has accused Khan and the owner of Kisan cold store, RS Prasad of plotting and killing his brother Prince Yadav, according to Prabhat Khabar. He further alleged that Khan has “destroyed” many teachers in Patna and targeted several library owners. {{/usCountry}}

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“He is not a teacher, but a goon,” he said.

Yadav was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Biratnagar, Nepal. Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone from Biratnagar, Morang Superintendent of Police Kabit Katuwal said Yadav, 24, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar, was staying at Subha Hotel in the Traffic Chowk area of Biratnagar when he suddenly fell ill and was taken to hospital around 10:30 pm on Saturday.

Roshan’s two demands

Roshan said he has two demands from the government – a CBI probe into his brother’s death and a second post-mortem examination in Bihar.

He added that he has full faith in Bihar’s “double engine government” and believes he will get justice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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