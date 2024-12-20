Menu Explore
3 cyber fraudsters pose as CBI officers, dupe Delhi family of 5 lakh

PTI |
Dec 20, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Three men, Satish Kumar Yadav, Sunil Kumar, and Shivam, were arrested in Gurgaon for defrauding a family in South Delhi.

Three cyber fraudsters who duped a family of 5 lakh by posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Three cybercriminals have been taken into custody after defrauding a family of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh by pretending to be Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents.(PTI)
Three cybercriminals have been taken into custody after defrauding a family of 5 lakh by pretending to be Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents.(PTI)

The accused, identified as Satish Kumar Yadav (28), Sunil Kumar (34), and Shivam (27), were apprehended from Gurgaon on Thursday, they said.

"A resident of south Delhi's CR Park filed a complaint stating that her husband received a message from an individual claiming to be a CBI inspector. The fraudster alleged that their son was involved in a rape case and demanded 5 lakh for his release," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The officer further said that in panic, the family transferred the amount, only to later discover that their son was safe and innocent.

The police said that a case was registered in the matter and a probe launched.

"Analysis of financial transactions revealed that the stolen money was transferred to multiple bank accounts in Bikaner and Jaipur to evade detection but the team traced the suspects and apprehended them in Gurgaon," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused men confessed to their crimes, the police said, adding that Yadav orchestrated the scam by arranging mule accounts, while Kumar and Shivam used the funds for personal expenses and credit card payments.

Police recovered five mobile phones, two debit cards, and froze 2.11 lakh in bank accounts of the accused, they said.


