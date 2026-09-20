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Three arrested for murder of bar owner shot dead in Maharashtra’s Shirur: Police

Pune rural police arrested 3 men near Supa toll plaza in Ahilyanagar for the murder of a bar owner allegedly shot dead in Shirur over an earlier dispute.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 12:48:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Pune
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Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a bar and restaurant owner who was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Shirur on Friday morning, police said.

Three men were arrested after a bar and restaurant owner was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in Maharashtra’s Pune district.
Three men were arrested after a bar and restaurant owner was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

Pune rural police arrested Rohit Ravindra Sonawane (24), Aniket Vilas Gavhane (23) and Aditya Dadasaheb Pawar (19) near the Supa toll plaza in Ahilyanagar district late Saturday following a tip-off, police officers said on Sunday.

The victim, Gangawane, was travelling through Ambedkar Nagar around 6.30am on Friday when the accused allegedly intercepted him over an earlier dispute. Sonawane allegedly fired at him from close range. Gangawane was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, police teams traced the movements of the suspects and learnt that they were likely to pass through the Supa toll plaza. A team led by police sub-inspector Shubham Chavan laid a trap and detained all three accused.

Police said the accused have criminal records, including cases related to illegal possession of country-made firearms, assault and robbery.

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