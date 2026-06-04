...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Three arrested in 43 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud case in Gurugram

A person filed a complaint saying an individual posing as a CBI officer digitally arrested him and fraudulently induced him to transfer ₹42.92 lakh.

Updated on: Jun 04, 2026 04:41 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Three men have been arrested in Gurugram in connection with a 42.92 lakh digital arrest case here, while two other accused were earlier arrested in the same case, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West).(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

According to the police, on May 12, a person filed a complaint stating that between May 7 and May 11, an individual posing as a CBI officer digitally arrested him and, through intimidation and threats, fraudulently induced him to transfer a total of 42.92 lakh via RTGS.

ALSO READ | Noida: Man held in 2.10 cr digital arrest fraud case

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), they added.

The accused were identified as Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari and Usman, residents of Roorkee, Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Akhtar and Ansari were arrested from Roorkee on June 2, while Usman was arrested from Roorkee on June 3, the police said.

 
scam digital arrest police gurugram
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Three arrested in 43 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud case in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.