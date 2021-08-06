Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three booked for attempt to murder for driving through Tripura CM’s security cordon

According to the police, the three accused men had broken into the Tripura CM’s security cordon with their vehicle on Thursday night. The chief minister, however, escaped unhurt.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The three men were identified as Subham Saha, 27, Gairik Ghosh, 24, and Aman Saha, 25. They were produced before a local court on Friday. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Three people were arrested on different charges including attempt to murder after they allegedly drove through the security cordon of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb during his evening walk near his official residence in Agartala. Deb was not hurt but one of his security personnel sustained injuries.

The three men were identified as Subham Saha, 27, Gairik Ghosh, 24, and Aman Saha, 25. They were produced before a local court on Friday.

According to the police, the three accused men had broken into the Tripura CM’s security cordon with their vehicle on Thursday night. The chief minister, however, escaped unhurt.

Within half-an-hour, the police arrested them. They were charged under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 ( rash driving), 332 ( voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 307 ( attempt to murder).

“They had ignored the signal of the security personnel on the outer cordon and hit one of our police personnel. However, their vehicle didn’t enter the security cordon and the CM had a narrow escape. We arrested them and have taken the matter up. We are investigating the issue to trace if there is any conspiracy behind the incident,” said West District superintendent of police Manik Das.

The officer added that the security personnel received head injuries, but his condition was stable.

Tripura has been placed under night curfew which comes into force from 7.00 pm.

