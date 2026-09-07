Three charred to death after car crashes into transformer in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people were killed while three others got critically injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a transformer near Oel town in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Officials said the exact cause of the accident would be established only after an investigation. (Representative file photo)

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The accident took place around 2:30am in the Kheri police station area, about 8km from the district headquarters. The collision was so intense that it sounded like an explosion, according to local residents.

Police said the group was travelling towards Sitapur in a car when the vehicle went out of control near Oel. The car crossed the footpath, entered a field and crashed into a transformer installed there.

The collision caused electrical wires to break and fall onto the car, triggering sparks and a fire. The six occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire was brought under control by authorities after some time, but by then a large portion of the car had been gutted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire was brought under control by authorities after some time, but by then a large portion of the car had been gutted. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayush Kumar, a resident of Shiv Colony, died at the spot after being burnt alive. His body was found stuck to the driver’s seat, police said.

The other five occupants suffered severe burn injuries and somehow managed to get out of the vehicle.

They were found struggling on the roadside until help arrived.

All five injured men were taken to hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Police identified one of the deceased as Akash Verma, a resident of Pipariya Bypass. The identity of the other deceased is being verified.

The three injured have been identified as Piyush Singh, Aman Verma and another occupant whose identity is yet to be conclusively established.

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Officials said the exact cause of the accident would be established only after an investigation.

The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.

In a post on X, Lakhimpur Kheri police said personnel immediately reached the spot, shifted the injured to hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police added that further legal action was being taken and the law-and-order situation remained.