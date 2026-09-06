5 killed, 5 injured as dumper rams tempo in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal
Two siblings, aged three months and eight years, were among five killed after a sand-laden dumper rammed a tempo in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.
Five people, including two siblings aged three months and eight years, were killed and five others injured after a sand-laden dumper rammed a tempo near Bamnetta village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Sunday morning, police said.
The accident took place around 9am, nearly 2km from the district headquarters, on the Agra-Moradabad National Highway. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the tempo was badly damaged, trapping its driver inside. The dumper went out of control after the crash, hit a roadside tree and overturned.
Eyewitnesses told local police that the tempo was travelling in its lane when an e-rickshaw moving ahead suddenly took a U-turn. The dumper, coming from the opposite direction, allegedly swerved to avoid the e-rickshaw before ramming the tempo. The impact threw the tempo nearly 10 feet away, witnesses said.
Locals helped move the injured away from the wreckage. Bahjoi station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Malik and a police team reached the spot shortly afterwards.
The injured were taken by ambulance to the Bahjoi community health centre, where doctors declared four people dead. Another victim later died during treatment, police officers said.
Police identified the deceased as tempo driver Saudan Pal (40), his associate Ruvaid (30), three-month-old Aaradhya, her eight-year-old brother Dhruv, and their 20-year-old maternal aunt Rohini.
Five other people injured in the accident were sent to hospital for treatment, police said.
In a post on X, Sambhal police said the injured had been sent to hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were subjected to inquest proceedings and sent for post-mortem examination.
The damaged tempo and overturned dumper were removed from the highway to restore normal traffic movement. Police said further action would follow on the basis of the investigation. “Traffic is continuing smoothly and further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said in the post.
Police have begun examining the circumstances leading to the crash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More