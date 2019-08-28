Three coaches of passenger train derails at Kanpur railway station, no injuries reported

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:10 IST

Three coaches of Kanpur-Lucknow passenger train came off the tracks at the platform number three of Kanpur Central Railway station on Wednesday morning. The derailment caused a chaos like situation at the railway station.

No one was hurt. Many pillars and a part of the platform were damaged in the derailment.

It is said the coaches derailed in course of switching the tracks.

Railways said the priority was to clear the route, which is affected since 6.50 am. The coaches were being taken off with the help of cranes.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Himanshu Shekhar said two of the coaches that derailed were meant for women. The cause behind the derailment is immediately not known and an inquiry panel is being constituted to investigate.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:10 IST