Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Three drown after boat capsizes in Andhra's Rywada reservoir, one survivor rescued

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 02:02 pm IST

In a tragic boating accident at Rywada reservoir, three men drowned after their overloaded boat capsized.

Three persons drowned after their boat capsized in Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district, a police official said on Monday.

With only one survivor, search operations for the missing continued amidst challenges posed by the reservoir's depth. (REUTERS)
With only one survivor, search operations for the missing continued amidst challenges posed by the reservoir's depth. (REUTERS)

According to police, four men were on the small boat that could accommodate only two.

"Three persons drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Rywada reservoir on Sunday," the official told PTI.

Police said that the boat capsized after a distance of around 150 metres from the shore.

One person, identified as Jalada Prasad, was the only survivor, they said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ganjai Jeevan and his body has been retrieved, while search operations are underway for the remaining two others.

As the reservoir is deep, tracing the bodies has become difficult, the official said, adding that State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams have arrived at the location and launched search operations.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Check for Real-time updates on Dharmendra Health Live Updates, India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Three drown after boat capsizes in Andhra's Rywada reservoir, one survivor rescued
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
AI Summary AI Summary

Three people drowned when their boat capsized in the Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district on Sunday, with only one survivor, Jalada Prasad. The boat, meant for two, was about 150 meters from shore when it overturned. Search efforts by the State Disaster Management Force are ongoing for the two remaining victims, with one body recovered.