Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Three medical students from Bengaluru drown off Kerala coast while swimming: Report

    Three medical students from Bengaluru drowned at Payyambalam Beach, Kerala, after strong waves swept them away while swimming.

    Published on: Nov 03, 2025 5:59 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three medical students studying in Bengaluru, Karnataka, tragically lost their lives after being swept away by strong waves while swimming off Payyambalam Beach in Kannur, Kerala. The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

    Despite rescue efforts, the three medical students from Bengaluru could not be revived. (Image used for representational purposes)
    Despite rescue efforts, the three medical students from Bengaluru could not be revived. (Image used for representational purposes)

    ALSO READ | How a Bengaluru metro commuter and station staff helped reunite 6-yr-old lost girl with her mother

    According to police officials investigating the case, the victims have been identified as Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, all of whom were medical students from Bengaluru and residents of Karnataka. The tragic incident happened at around 11 am when a group of eight students entered the sea for a swim, said a report by news agency PTI.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees coolest October in three years despite below-average rainfall? Here's what IMD data says

    Authorities said that while all eight students ventured into the water together, three of them were caught in powerful waves and pulled away from the shore. Lifeguards and locals rushed to rescue them and managed to bring the trio back to land. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital but could not be revived despite medical efforts, the report said.

    ALSO READ | Namma Metro Phase 3: 28.4-KM corridor in Bengaluru linking JP Nagar to Hebbal expected to be completed by 2031

    Police have confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examinations, and further inquiries are underway. The remaining students, who survived the ordeal, are reported to be safe but deeply shaken by the incident. The identities of the remaining students and their place of study is not yet clear.

    The drowning at Payyambalam Beach, which is a popular tourist spot in Kannur, has shed a light on the dangers of swimming in unknown waters, especially during strong currents.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Three Medical Students From Bengaluru Drown Off Kerala Coast While Swimming: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes