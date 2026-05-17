Three Gujarat family members killed, 3 injured after SUV overturns in Rajasthan

Three members of a family from Gujarat were killed and three others, including a child, seriously injured after their Scorpio SUV overturned on the Bharatmala Expressway near Asotra in Balotra district on Sunday afternoon, police said. Three members of a Gujarat family died after their Scorpio SUV overturned on the Bharatmala Expressway in Rajasthan’s Balotra district. (Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock)

According to police officers, the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control near Asotra, causing the SUV to overturn multiple times, mangling the vehicle and throwing the occupants onto the roadside.

The family, residents of Thavar village in Mehsana district, was on its way to Ramdevra to offer prayers at the shrine of Baba Ramdev.

The deceased have been identified as Ajmal (35), his brother Namoolam, and Hitesh Bhai (32). Ashok Bhai, Kamlesh Bhai and Ajmal’s child have been admitted to the District Hospital in Balotra.

On receiving information, a team from the Jasol police station reached the spot and, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were taken into custody and kept in the mortuary, a police officer said, adding that their family members had been informed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and loss of control were the primary causes of the accident.