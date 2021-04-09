Home / India News / Three health workers allegedly missing in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
Three health workers allegedly missing in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Police officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Maoists might have taken away the three for treatment of their cadres and will release them soon
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Representational image. (PTI)

Three health workers have gone missing from the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bastar region and are suspected to have been abducted by Maoists, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

The workers were reported missing a day after a commando of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was taken captive by the insurgents after a gunfight between Maoists and security forces, was released.

The three were last seen in a village in the Gangaloor area. “Maoists tied their hands and took them away in the jungles..,” a person said on condition of anonymity.

Police officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Maoists might have taken away the three for treatment of their cadres and will release them soon.

Inspector general (Bastar range) Sunderaj P said that he has been informed about the possible abduction and he is verifying the information. “ We have information, and a team has been sent.”

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, the CRPF commando released on Thursday, was taken captive after the April 3 gunfight between paramilitary forces and Maoists. He was released deep in a jungle and brought to Chhattisgarh’s Terrem police station along with the facilitators who went inside the jungle to trace his location.

Twenty-two security personnel were killed in the gunfight with Maoists on April 3 before Manhas was taken hostage.

