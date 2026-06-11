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Three held for duping DRDO employee of over 15 lakh in online investment scam

Three held for duping DRDO employee of over ₹15 lakh in online investment scam

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 02:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A government employee serving with the Defence Research and Development Organisation was allegedly cheated of more than 15 lakh in an online investment scam, an official said on Thursday.

Three held for duping DRDO employee of over 15 lakh in online investment scam

Three persons - Sandeep Sain and Parikshit , both residents of Haryana, and Sachin Jhakkar , of Rajasthan - have been arrested for the crime.

Police said the trio played different roles in facilitating the movement and layering of the defrauded money.

According to police, the victim, a New Delhi resident, reached out to them after being allegedly duped in a fraudulent online investment scheme.

He reported that he was contacted by persons claiming to be representatives of a work-from-home company involved in property rental ratings and leasing-related tasks.

"The victim was added to a group, provided training and asked to register on multiple websites. Initially, he received small profits after completing tasks and depositing money, which helped the fraudsters gain his confidence," said the police officer.

Parikshit, who had earlier evaded police teams during raids, was eventually apprehended on June 9 from Hisar, Haryana.

Teams found that Parikshit acted as a first-layer account holder receiving fraud proceeds, while Sandeep functioned as a second-layer account holder facilitating onward transfers.

Sachin allegedly provided bank accounts used for routing the cheated funds. Further investigation and efforts are underway to identify other members.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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