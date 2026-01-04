Garhwa , Police arrested three persons, including a woman, for killing a man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said on Sunday. Three held for killing man over alleged witchcraft in Jharkhand

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Shri Bansidhar Nagar, Satyendra Narayan Singh, told reporters that police received information on Saturday about an unidentified body in a passenger shed near Dudhmania Ghat on Bhawnathpur-Ketar Main Road within Bhawnathpur police station limits.

"Based on documents found at the scene, the deceased was identified as Rukhi Rajwar, a resident of Murma Kala village in Pandu police station area of Palamu district. The deceased had been shot in the head," the officer said.

The SDPO said during probe, Sita Rajwar, a resident of Semri village in Untari Road police station area of Palamu district, was taken into custody.

"During questioning, she confessed to conspiring with her cousin's husband, Manoj Rajwar, to kill Rukhi. The role of Manmati Kunwar, a resident of Singhitoli village, also came to light during the investigation, and she was subsequently arrested," officials added.

According to police, Sita's daughter had died a few days ago. Due to superstition, she was told that her daughter's death was caused by witchcraft.

Rukhi Rajwar was also allegedly suspected of practicing witchcraft, prompting Sita to plan the killing.

The SDPO said on Friday night, the three accused took the deceased on a bike to Bhawnathpur-Ketar road, where, after consuming alcohol, Sita shot and killed him. After the murder, the accused hid the weapon near the crime scene.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered two country-made pistols, one live 3.15 bore cartridge, one spent cartridge, a mobile phone, and a bike.

All three accused were sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

The SDPO said the arrested woman, Manmati Kunwar, had previously been jailed in a case related to witchcraft and sorcery.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.