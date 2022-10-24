Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three held for rape, illegal confinement in K’taka: Police

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The action was taken after the incident of a 19-year-old girl being raped by the owner of an orphanage for three months came to light on Saturday.

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

The Ramanagara woman police have arrested three persons on charges of rape and illegal confinement, said a police official familiar with the incident, in Mysuru on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, she had left home three months back. While she was at a bus stand, accused DM Preethi spoke to her and took her to an orphanage, promising shelter.

During the victim’s stay, Preethi’s brother Yogesh allegedly raped the girl for three months, confined her and forced her for an abortion.

The complaint added that Yogesh used to give her sedatives and commit the crime. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she reveals anything to her family, the survivor alleged.

Preethi’s assistant Soumya also threatened her the survivor told the police in her complaint.

The accused took her to Dharmasthala and forcibly got her married to a native of Kengeri, near Bengaluru.

“We have received a complaint from the survivor and registered a case against three persons including the Ammana Madilu orphanage owner DM Preethi,” Ramanagara woman police station inspector and investigation officer M Shobha said.“The said orphanage shelters aged persons and women but the accused had no permission from the state authorities to run the institution,” she said, adding, police have sent the victim to her parents’ house.

All accused have been arrested and a case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Ramanagara deputy SP Mohan Shivalingaiah.

