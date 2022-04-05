Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three held in Tripura for suspected links with Bangladeshi terror outfit
india news

Three held in Tripura for suspected links with Bangladeshi terror outfit

The central intelligence officials came to know about the new suspects during the interrogation of two JMB suspects arrested in Bhopal in March.
The three JMB suspects were arrested by a joint team of Tripura police and central intelligence officials on Sunday evening. (Representational Image)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 03:39 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Three persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody till April 7 in Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Imran Hossain (24), Abul Kasem (32) and Hamid Ami (24) were arrested from the Khayokhola area under Jatrapur village in the state’s Sepahijala district by a joint team of Tripura police and central intelligence officials on Sunday evening based on secret information.

They were produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till April 7.

“The three were charged with waging, attempting to wage war against the India government, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among a few other sections of law,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The central intelligence officials came to know about Imran during interrogation of two JMB suspects arrested in Bhopal in March. After his arrest, Imran named Abul and Hamid whom police arrested later.

