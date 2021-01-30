Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district where another gunbattle was underway, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mandoora in the Tral area following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.

“The Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned the area. The encounter started after the militants refused appeals of surrender and lobbed grenades at the police personnel. Three terrorists affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said.

The slain terrorists were identified as Waris Hassan, Aarif Bashir and Ahtishamul Haq. The three were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, the police officials said.

The trio was allegedly involved in several terror incidents, including a grenade attack in the Tral bus stand area on January 2 this year, the officials said.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” officials said.

Another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Lelhaar area of Pulwama district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on intermittently, the official said.

Another encounter started at Lelhar village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday evening. The operation began after Police and army launched search operation in the village. Police spokesman said that encounter has started at Lelhar area of Pulwama.

