Three injured in accidental firing by PAC Jawan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Three people were injured in an accidental firing allegedly from the carbine of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan deployed at Gate No. 4 of the Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, police said. They were taken to the Divisional Hospital, Kabirchaura.

The injured were identified as Nikyni Gupta, Ram Babu and Vikas Yadav, a police officer said. The bullet hit a stone, and the impact shattered it into chips that struck the three local bystanders.

They were taken to the Divisional Hospital, Kabirchaura. Doctors said all three were given first aid and none sustained serious injuries.

“A PAC soldier was clearing a crowd of devotees near Kashi Vishwanath Dham when suddenly, a carbine fired accidentally. The matter is being investigated. The injured have been given medical treatment. All are out of danger,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena, who visited the injured in hospital and inspected the spot, said.

The soldier whose carbine fired was identified as Amarnath Chauhan. He was posted to the 48th PAC Battalion. He is a 1987-batch soldier and is due to retire in 2027.

After the incident, senior police and administrative officials inspected the scene and reviewed the security arrangements. Subsequently, security measures within the temple complex and the surrounding area were further tightened.

The police have collected necessary evidence from the spot, and the concerned PAC jawan is being questioned.

Police officers said that, prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of accidental discharge from a carbine. Nevertheless, a thorough investigation into the entire sequence of events is underway to clarify the circumstances under which the shot was fired and to determine whether there was any negligence regarding security protocols.

Further action will be taken based on the investigation report.