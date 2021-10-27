Three J&K students held for ‘anti-national’ slogans after India-Pak match

Three engineering students from Kashmir, booked for allegedly raising ‘anti-national’ slogans after the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup on October 24, were arrested on Wednesday evening after Agra police registered a first information report (FIR) against them, a senior police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Three of the Kashmiri students from Bichpuri campus of Raja Balwant Singh (RBS) Engineering College in Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered against all three at Jagdishpura police station under sections 153A (Promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(1)(b) (inducing to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 66F (Cyber Terrorism) of the Information Technology (Amended) Act, 2008,” said PK Singh, inspector in-charge of Jagdispura police station.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Gaurav Rajawat, who alleged that the three engineering students hailing from Kashmir had raised “anti-national” slogans and praised Pakistan after India lost to the neighbouring country in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These three students from Kashmir had shared such anti-national chats on social media, including WhatsApp. This reflects that they have bad intentions of causing lawlessness in country by disturbing the peace and tranquility of nation and as such required to face legal consequences,” Rajawat said in his complaint.

The RBS Engineering College in Agra suspended the three students from College Hostel on Monday.