Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three J&K students held for ‘anti-national’ slogans after India-Pak match
india news

Three J&K students held for ‘anti-national’ slogans after India-Pak match

Three engineering students from Kashmir, booked for allegedly raising ‘anti-national’ slogans after the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup on October 24, were arrested on Wednesday evening after Agra police registered a first information report (FIR) against them, a senior police officer said
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 26, 2017 shows crime scene tape stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot. New York, Chicago and Washington all experienced significant declines in homicides in 2017, though the murder rate rose in Baltimore, Maryland amid drug problems and lingering racial tensions. And while its number of murders was down, Washington saw some particularly brutal killings, including a gruesome decapitation blamed on a gang, and authorities in every city said they still had much work to do.The homicide decline was dramatic in New York, which experienced 2,245 killings as recently as 1990 but just 286 in 2017 as of December 27, according to the New York Times. / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / SCOTT OLSON (AFP)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:39 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra

Three engineering students from Kashmir, booked for allegedly raising ‘anti-national’ slogans after the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup on October 24, were arrested on Wednesday evening after Agra police registered a first information report (FIR) against them, a senior police officer said.

“Three of the Kashmiri students from Bichpuri campus of Raja Balwant Singh (RBS) Engineering College in Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered against all three at Jagdishpura police station under sections 153A (Promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(1)(b) (inducing to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 66F (Cyber Terrorism) of the Information Technology (Amended) Act, 2008,” said PK Singh, inspector in-charge of Jagdispura police station.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Gaurav Rajawat, who alleged that the three engineering students hailing from Kashmir had raised “anti-national” slogans and praised Pakistan after India lost to the neighbouring country in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

“These three students from Kashmir had shared such anti-national chats on social media, including WhatsApp. This reflects that they have bad intentions of causing lawlessness in country by disturbing the peace and tranquility of nation and as such required to face legal consequences,” Rajawat said in his complaint.

The RBS Engineering College in Agra suspended the three students from College Hostel on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India focused on free and open Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at East Asia Summit

Punjab to hold special House session to oppose BSF order

Modi changed ‘size and scale’ of govt schemes: Shah

Stalin responds to Kerala CM’s request, assures him of help to tackle floods, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP